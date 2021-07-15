OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OMQS stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.52.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that OMNIQ will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

