ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,170 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.