OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after buying an additional 1,466,183 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at about $4,035,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $497.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.