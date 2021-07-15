Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Update

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oncology Pharma stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,785. Oncology Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.