Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONCT opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.