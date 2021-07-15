Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
