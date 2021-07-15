OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $63,300.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $42.71. 3,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $642.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 3.96.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
