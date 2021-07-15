OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $63,300.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $42.71. 3,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $642.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

