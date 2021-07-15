Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.0 days.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$22.50 during trading on Thursday. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.34. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.