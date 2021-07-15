Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.66

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $574.74 million and approximately $100.90 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002636 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00249851 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00034812 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

