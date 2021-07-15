Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59. 609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 256,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Specifically, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $346,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,361,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $524.24 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

