Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $122,818.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00852955 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

