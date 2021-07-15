Ophir Sternberg Purchases 445,000 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Stock

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) CEO Ophir Sternberg purchased 445,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00.

NASDAQ:LCAP opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAP. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,732 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 564,800 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,785,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.