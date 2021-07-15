Opium (OPIUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60.96 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00004908 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $60.96 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00112376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00149146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.11 or 1.00208985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.