OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of OPKO Health worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.