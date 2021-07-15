Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBOE. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

CBOE stock opened at $116.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

