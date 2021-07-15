Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,546. The firm has a market cap of $984.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

