OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $128,526.06 and approximately $252,850.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00108655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00148675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,568.53 or 0.99876524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.