OracleChain Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $328,811.17 and approximately $34,001.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00115044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00148449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,225.02 or 1.00087031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

