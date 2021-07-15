Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Capitalization Tops $289.77 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $289.77 million and $14.28 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00848937 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

