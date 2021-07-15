Orbs (ORBS) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $140.70 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.08 or 0.00859530 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.