OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Shares of OGI opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 421,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

