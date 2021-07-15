OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Up 2.3% on Analyst Upgrade

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 33,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,303,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 503,294 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $815.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

