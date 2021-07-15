Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $14,423.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00111051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00148717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,761.56 or 1.00383606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

