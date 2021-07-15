Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Buys $6,500,000.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00.

Origin Materials stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.