Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$27.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

OR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

