Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.11

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 4673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

OTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

