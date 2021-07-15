Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Overstock.com worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Overstock.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.