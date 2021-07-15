Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 563,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,662. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $96,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

