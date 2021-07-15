Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 10,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 275,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

