PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $626.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 626 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 610.50 ($7.98), with a volume of 43659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.97).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 591.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -338.89.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.