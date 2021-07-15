PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,647 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.92% of PagSeguro Digital worth $139,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.