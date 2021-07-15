Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,077,943 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $127.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

