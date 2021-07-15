Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $14.73.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

