Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

PARXF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 5,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

