Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Park-Ohio worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $396.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

