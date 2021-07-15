PARSIQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $513,753.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $46.02 million and $513,753.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,533,570 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

