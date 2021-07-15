Particl (PART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,137.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Particl has a market cap of $15.09 million and approximately $6,137.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00255366 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,389,420 coins and its circulating supply is 11,364,763 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.