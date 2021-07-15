Patron Hits One Day Volume of $5,969.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $5,969.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00863920 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars.

