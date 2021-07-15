Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76. Forward Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

