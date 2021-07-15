PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 186.6% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PXGYF stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17. PAX Global Technology has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.