PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading 3.2% Higher

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.75 ($1.15). 6,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 97,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.31 million and a P/E ratio of -11.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.94.

In other news, insider James Barham bought 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

