PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.92.
Several research firms have recently commented on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $10.07 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $285.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.58.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
