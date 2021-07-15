PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $10.07 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $285.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.58.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

