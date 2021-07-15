PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,234,000 after purchasing an additional 326,058 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 230,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.99. 91,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,575,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $241.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

