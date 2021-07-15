PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

