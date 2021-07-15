PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,495. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $246.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

