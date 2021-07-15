PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,796 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Shake Shack by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,369. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.93.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

