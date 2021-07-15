PDT Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after acquiring an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,384. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $223.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,874,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,079,151.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,997 shares of company stock valued at $256,800,351 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

