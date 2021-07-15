PDT Partners LLC Decreases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,775 shares of company stock valued at $114,221,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $413.94. 19,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 536.37 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

