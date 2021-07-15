PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,793 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of PagerDuty worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,663 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after acquiring an additional 790,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $31,991,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 2,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,495. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $336,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $7,942,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 316,238 shares of company stock worth $12,976,888 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.