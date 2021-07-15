PDT Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,088 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sonos worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.05. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,708 shares of company stock worth $7,250,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

