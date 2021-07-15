PDT Partners LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. 929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,995. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.